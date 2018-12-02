2h ago
Disney's `Ralph Breaks the Internet' Smashes Box Office Again
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” dominated U.S. theaters for a second weekend, rising above a typically quiet post-Thanksgiving slate.
- The animated sequel to “Wreck-it-Ralph” generated $25.8 million. That was shy of the $28 million estimated by Box Office Pro analysts.
Key Insights
- The movie still has a ways to go before it will make back its budget. “Ralph Breaks the Internet” cost $175 million to produce -- before marketing costs -- according to Box Office Mojo.
- The movie opened in the U.K. this weekend and will continue its global rollout later this month and into next year.
- The only new wide release of the weekend was the Sony Pictures R-rated horror feature “The Possession of Hannah Grace,” which landed in seven place after collecting $6.5 million. The movie cost $9.5 million before marketing costs, according to Box Office Mojo. It beat a forecast of $3.2 million by Box Office Pro.
Get More
- See weekend box-office statistics from Box Office Mojo.
- See Rotten Tomatoes ratings for top movies.
To contact the reporter on this story: Anousha Sakoui in Los Angeles at asakoui@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, Kevin Miller
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.