(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s new streaming service will cost $6.99 a month when it debuts Nov. 12, undercutting Netflix Inc. in an increasingly crowded field.

The entertainment giant unveiled the service Thursday on a sound stage used to make the original “Mary Poppins,” delivering an Apple-style presentation outlining the features of its online streaming product. The Disney+ platform will be several dollars less than Netflix’s most popular plan, which runs $11.

Beyond the price and technology, the service will live or die based on its content -- and that’s where Disney made a big statement. Disney+ will feature an arsenal of kid-friendly programming, including 13 classic animated movies, 21 Pixar features, original series, and material from its Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

Disney’s newest theatrical films will head to the streaming platform after their runs in movie theaters and home video. The company had deals with Netflix Inc. and others to offer its content, but Disney gave up those partnerships -- and the revenue -- to make its own service more desirable.

