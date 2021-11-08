(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s subscription streaming service, Disney+, will show 13 Marvel titles in a widescreen format using technology from Imax Corp.

Films including “Iron Man” and “Avengers: Endgame” will be available in the format starting on Nov. 12, the two-year anniversary of the service. With the expanded aspect ratio, some film sequences will look as much as 26% larger, meaning more of the picture visible previously in theaters can be seen.

The two companies said in a statement that the deal is part of an ongoing relationship that will ultimately include enhanced sound technology from Xperi Holding Corp.’s DTS unit.

