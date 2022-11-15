(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. will begin charging more for admission to its flagship Magic Kingdom than it does for its three other Florida theme parks, a first for the entertainment giant.

Ticket prices overall are going up as well, beginning on Dec. 8, the world’s largest theme-park operator said Tuesday. Prices will now vary by park and date. At the Magic Kingdom, a single-day ticket will rise to a peak of $189 for nine days around the Christmas holiday. That’s a 19% increase from the current peak price.

Admission to the Animal Kingdom theme park will start as low as $109, while entry to Hollywood Studios, the home of Star Wars land, will cost at least $124.

Three of Disney’s annual pass plans are also rising, by about 7%. The Incredi-Pass, usable for the most days, will now cost $1,399 per person. In addition the company isn’t accepting new customers for three of the passes.

Other changes include the ability to cancel a dinner reservation two hours in advance without penalty.

Disney introduced variable pricing by day several years ago and in 2020 began requiring reservations for a specific day. The company has been using its reservation system and pricing model to control what has been strong demand coming out of the pandemic.

Part of the pricing plan is to entice guests to come during off-peak days. The company’s lowest price ticket hadn’t changed in four years, a Disney spokesperson said. Now, that $109 price is only available at Animal Kingdom. Epcot starts at $114.

Disney has invested more than $31 billion in its theme parks over the last 10 years. Next year’s addition to the Magic Kingdom includes a new Tron-themed ride.

