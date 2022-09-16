(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. released data on employee pay by race and gender for the first time Friday, and committed to provide more compensation information within 18 months.

Women are paid nearly identical to men, and Asian, Black and Hispanic workers are all paid nearly the same as White workers, when their base pay is adjusted for their roles, experience and location, according to the data Disney released.

Median pay, which the company will disclose later, is not adjusted for those factors, and usually shows that women and people of color are in lower-paying roles than men and White workers.

Pay disclosure is still not mandated under federal law or in most states. The UK requires companies to reveal median pay by gender. Women at Disney earn about 86% of their male counterparts there, according to the company’s filings.

“Disney is stepping into an elite group that are showing leadership on pay equity,” said Natasha Lamb, a managing partner at Arjuna Capital, which has been pressuring the company to make the disclosures.

Disney, based in Burbank, California, is among more than a dozen large US companies that have either already disclosed or agreed to disclose more information about median employee pay as shareholder pressure mounts.

“Disney is committed to fostering a truly inclusive and equitable culture,” a company spokesman said in an emailed statement. “We recognize the importance of pay transparency and are committed to ensuring our employees and cast members have even more meaningful insights into their pay.”

In March, about 60% of shareholders supported a proposal from Arjuna asking Disney to disclose pay information. Disney said it will add bonus and long-term incentive information into the adjusted pay data in 2023.

The world’s largest entertainment company has businesses stretching from TV studios to theme parks around the world. Disney had about 190,000 employees at the end of its last fiscal year.

The median pay gap for women has been stalled for more than a decade at about 83% of what men earn, according to US Census figures.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.