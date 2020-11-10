Disney Shuffles Its TV Businesses Again With Eye on Streaming

(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is continuing to adjust the lines of reporting at its TV unit following a big reorganization announced last month that tightened the entertainment giant’s focus on streaming.

Gary Marsh, who has run the Disney Channel and its siblings for the past nine years, will now supervise all Disney-branded content for the TV networks and streaming services, including Disney+.

Other senior programming executives, including TV studios chief Dana Walden, ABC News president James Goldston and FX chairman John Landgraf, continue in their roles, although with more control over content and an emphasis on the company’s streaming efforts.

“This is a big change to our legacy television structure, which was built around linear networks,” Peter Rice, chairman of Disney’s television division, said in a memo Tuesday. “This reorganization is an opportunity for us to fully focus on what we do best, making great programming for viewers wherever they choose to watch their favorite shows.”

The moves follow a reorganization announcement last month that created a new media distribution segment and elevated a consumer-products executive, Kareem Daniel, to a more powerful role.

As part of those changes, Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek announced the creation of a new entity called Media and Entertainment Distribution, which will handle the business affairs for the company’s array of TV channels, film and TV studios, and streaming services. On Tuesday, Rice said his content-creation unit will now be called Disney General Entertainment Content.

The company’s online platforms -- Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ -- have been the main bright spot for Disney during the pandemic. The coronavirus shuttered its theme parks and hurt its movie business, with filmgoers steering clear of theaters. And cable networks, once Disney’s most profitable business, continue to lose subscribers.

Former Fox executives have gained control over a large part of Disney’s TV operations since the purchase of that company’s entertainment assets last year.

Disney put longtime Fox executive Rice in charge of its TV studios, cable networks and news division. Rice divided that business into three separate TV studios, run by Walden, another veteran of Fox.

The moves follow personnel changes at other Disney units. The company’s ESPN sports networks eliminated 500 positions last week and on Monday announced the departure of two senior executives.

The Burbank, California-based company reports its latest quarterly results on Thursday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.