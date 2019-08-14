(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. and Charter Communications Inc. reached a new agreement for the second-largest U.S. cable TV provider to carry channels such as ESPN and ABC, along with streaming services like the upcoming Disney+.

The deal allows the companies to work together to distribute a new wave of online video services from Disney, including Hulu and ESPN+. Charter and Disney will also collaborate on ways to prevent unauthorized password sharing and other forms of piracy, the companies said Wednesday.

The agreement was reached in time for Charter to offer a new college sports channel that Disney is launching. The ACC Network, which will broadcast games from the Atlantic Coast Conference, starts Aug. 22. Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

By November, Disney will have three streaming services that it plans to market individually -- or in a package for $13 a month. Netflix, the leader in video streaming, is also working with pay-TV providers to make its service more accessible.

Charter has been asking the cable networks it carries to curb password sharing by limiting the number of simultaneous streams that customers can watch through their apps and to force subscribers to log in more often.

