Disney+ signups disappoint in worrying sign to investors

Walt Disney Co. reported a smaller-than-expected increase in subscribers to its namesake streaming service, a sign that Disney+ is struggling to broaden its appeal after an explosive start.

The video service gained 2.1 million customers in the fiscal fourth quarter, Burbank, California-based Disney said Wednesday, bringing the total to 118.1 million globally. Analysts were forecasting 119.6 million, the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The miss was part of a broadly disappointing quarter for the entertainment giant, which also saw profit decline at its film and TV businesses.

Disney has made the family streaming service its major focus for growth in the coming years, and looks to reach as many as 260 million customers by 2024. The company is celebrating the second anniversary of the US$8-a-month Disney+ on Nov. 12 by offering new movies and promotions across the Disney empire.

Disney reported fourth-quarter earnings of 37 cents a share, excluding some items, missing analysts’ projections of 49 cents. Sales in the period ended Oct. 2 rose to US$18.5 billion, trailing estimates of US$18.8 billion.

Shares of Disney fell as much as 5.3 per cent to US$165.12 in extended trading after the announcement. They had declined 3.7 per cent this year through Wednesday’s close in New York.

Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek said in September that investors should expect Disney+ subscribers to “increase by low single-digit millions” from the previous quarter. While analysts reduced their estimates, they still expected the service to add 4.9 million customers.

Losses in the direct-to-consumer business, which includes Disney+, widened to US$630 million, the result of heavy spending on TV shows and movies. Wall Street projections were for a loss of US$438.8 million.

In Disney’s traditional TV business, profit fell 11 per cent to US$1.64 billion, due to higher programming and marketing costs for the ABC broadcast network, along with lower affiliate fees from cable networks such as ESPN, which had an extra week in the year-ago period.

The company estimated the additional week boosted pretax income in the prior-year quarter by about US$200 million.

Profit at the company’s theme-park business, the largest in the world, came to US$640 million, compared with a year-earlier loss, largely driven by the consumer products business. That was less than the US$864.4 million analysts had forecast and was the result of international losses and a profit of just US$244 million in the domestic parks.

The Disney film studio posted a loss of US$65 million in the period, compared with a profit a year ago, reflecting marketing costs and other expenses for major releases like “Black Widow” and “Jungle Cruise” that outstripped revenue.