(Bloomberg) -- Disney+ has become the new broadcast home for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame show.

The 38th annual ceremony will be held Nov. 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and carried live on Walt Disney Co.’s flagship streaming service, according to a statement.

Inductees this year include Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, George Michael, Willie Nelson and the Spinners. Disney’s ABC will broadcast the special with highlights of the performances on New Year’s Day.

The ceremony was previously broadcast on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s HBO for many years.

