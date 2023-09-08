(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. released more details about how negotiations may play out over its acquisition of Comcast Corp.’s one-third interest in the Hulu streaming service.

Under terms signed in 2019, Comcast may require Disney to buy its Hulu stake in a transaction valuing the entire business at a minimum of $27.5 billion. Comcast earlier this week said the companies agreed to accelerate the sale process.

Disney said in a filing Friday that if Comcast’s option to sell is exercised in November, Hulu will be appraised at its market value as of Sept. 30.

If they can’t reach an agreement, each company will hire an investment banker to value Hulu. If the two valuations are more then 10% apart, the investment banks will pick a third banker to deliver another appraisal. The final value will be the average of the two that are closest together, Disney said.

