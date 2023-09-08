Sep 8, 2023
Disney Spells Out Details of Hulu Negotiations With Comcast
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. released more details about how negotiations may play out over its acquisition of Comcast Corp.’s one-third interest in the Hulu streaming service.
- Under terms signed in 2019, Comcast may require Disney to buy its Hulu stake in a transaction valuing the entire business at a minimum of $27.5 billion. Comcast earlier this week said the companies agreed to accelerate the sale process.
- Disney said in a filing Friday that if Comcast’s option to sell is exercised in November, Hulu will be appraised at its market value as of Sept. 30.
- If they can’t reach an agreement, each company will hire an investment banker to value Hulu. If the two valuations are more then 10% apart, the investment banks will pick a third banker to deliver another appraisal. The final value will be the average of the two that are closest together, Disney said.
