(Bloomberg) -- About 60 Walt Disney Co. staffers walked off the job Tuesday to protest the company’s initial reluctance to publicly fight Florida legislation that is opposed by gay rights groups.

The employees marched and chanted in front of Disney’s Burbank, California, headquarters, according to a person who was present. Another gathering was planned at a public park nearby, with speeches and a group collecting inspirational messages to send to LGBTQ families in Florida.

Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek sparked the controversy this month when he said Disney wouldn’t take a public position on a Florida bill that would bar schools from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with students from kindergarten to third grade. Disney has been a leader in advancing LGBTQ causes in Hollywood over the years, making the decision especially noteworthy.

Chapek reversed his position two days later, apologized, and said the company would publicly oppose the legislation, which is expected to be signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Elsewhere in the Disney empire, participation in the walkout was harder to gauge. There were very few pictures of protesters on social media. Union representatives at Disney theme parks in Anaheim, California, and Orlando, Florida, said they weren’t seeing evidence of widespread employee participation. As many as 80% of staffers at Disney’s ESPN sports networks are working from home, making any absence less visible.

The protests Tuesday are the culmination of a week-long series of shorter walkouts organized by a group of employees. They’re demanding that Disney halt all campaign contributions to Florida officials who support the bill, freeze investment in the state and stop the transfer of workers there. Disney employed approximately 190,000 people as of Oct. 2, 2021.

Many Disney operations, including the National Geographic and Hulu networks, have posted messages on social media denouncing the legislation and supporting gay rights.

Disney said it has paused all political contributions in Florida. At a company town hall for employees on Monday, Disney said it postponed a management retreat and that Chapek and other senior leaders would instead meet with employees worldwide on a listening tour. The company also denounced an executive order in Texas that would treat gender transforming procedures in young people as child abuse and formed a task force to promote LGBTQ-friendly film and TV content.

