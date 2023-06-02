(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. will record a $1.5 billion expense related to programming it’s removing from the Disney+ streaming platform.

The expense is part of a previously announced plan to write down some programming, the company said in a filing Friday, and will be recorded in the current fiscal third quarter.

In May, Disney said it was weighing a write off of up to $1.8 billion to reflect the diminished value of movies and TV shows that were coming off the Disney+ service. In the filing Friday, Disney said it anticipates another $400 million impairment charge related to film and TV content.

