Disney to Close Florida Theme Parks as Hurricane Ian Nears

(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is shutting down its Florida theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state.

The company previously announced closures of some outdoor-focused hotels, a water park and miniature golf facilities.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. closed Busch Gardens in Tampa though Sept. 29. Its Orlando properties will also shut down on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Universal Orlando Resort, a unit of Comcast Corp., said it would close its theme parks and outdoor shopping area Wednesday and Thursday, with an eye toward reopening Friday. The company said its hotels were at full capacity, and would remain operational to take care of guests.

(Updates with Universal closures in last paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.