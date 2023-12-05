(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. will release Pixar’s Soul, Turning Red and Luca films in theaters next year, giving nationwide big-screen showings to three movies derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Soul will be released on Jan. 12, Turning Red on Feb. 9 and Luca on March 22, Disney said Tuesday in a statement. All three films received critical acclaim and have scores above 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The films debuted primarily on the Disney+ streaming service during the pandemic and may have trained consumers to skip theaters, knowing newer movies would be available online soon. Pixar’s most recent release, Elemental, opened to one of that studio’s worst-ever performances before gaining momentum.

Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, who returned to lead Burbank, California-based Disney last November, has made restoring the luster and profitability of Disney’s film business a priority. The division that includes theatrical releases hasn’t turned a profit in more than a year.

Showing the Pixar films in theaters will bolster the studio’s release schedule and provide more fare for cinema operators like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Regal Theatres and Cinemark Holdings Inc.

In June, Pixar will release Inside Out 2 in cinemas, a sequel to a 2015 film that grossed $858.8 million in worldwide ticket sales.

