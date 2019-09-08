(Bloomberg) -- Mickey Mouse is set to take over from James Bond at the Pinewood Group Ltd. studios in Buckinghamshire, about 20 miles west of London.

Walt Disney Co. has signed a 10-year lease for all of the space except for a couple of TV studios, the Sunday Times reported, without saying where it got the information. The size of the deal wasn’t given.

The entertainment company has already used the facilities for films like “The Rise of Skywalker,” the latest of the Star Wars saga due for release in December, and the remake of “Dumbo,” directed by Tim Burton.

The move comes two months after streaming competitor Netflix Inc. announced it was setting up a U.K. production hub at Pinewood’s site in Shepperton, about 18 miles southwest of London.

