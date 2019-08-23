(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is opening a hotel that it insists isn’t a hotel.

The entertainment giant unveiled plans for the “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser,” a multiday experience at Walt Disney World that will let guests feel like they’re staying inside a spaceship.

It’s not a hotel or a ride, but a “space cruise,” the company said Thursday at its biennial D23 Expo, a fan conference. Disney showed off a model of the ship, called the Halcyon, designed for the Orlando, Florida, resort.

The “not a hotel” promises to be one of the most immersive experiences yet for the company, with costumed characters assuming the role of housekeeping staff and room windows projecting scenes of outer space.

It will be connected to a Star Wars land that’s opening at Disney World on Aug. 29, following the debut of a similar attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The $1 billion lands are among the largest investments Disney has made in its resorts.

At the D23 conference, Disney also announced plans to revamp Disney World’s Epcot. It will include a new attraction based on its animated hit “Moana.”

(Updates with Epcot overhaul in sixth paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Christopher Palmeri in Los Angeles at cpalmeri1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, Dave McCombs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.