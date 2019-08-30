(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. said it’s canceling some events over the weekend in Orlando, Florida, and closing its Blizzard Beach Water Park on Sunday as Hurricane Dorian intensifies.

Dorian reached major hurricane status as it heads toward Florida, with the potential to stall near the coast and bring a prolonged period of wind, rain and storm surge.

“We are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather, as nothing is more important than the safety of our guests and cast members,” the company said in a statement. “Walt Disney World Resort is operating under normal conditions.”

Disney is also contacting guests at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, as well as those with reservations, to plan for the impact from the storm.

