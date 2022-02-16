(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is dropping a mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests to its theme parks in the U.S.

Face coverings will become optional for inoculated visitors in both outdoor and indoor locations from Thursday, according to a statement posted on the Disney World website. Masks will remain mandatory for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Disney World’s website cited “recent trends and regulatory guidance” for the shift. Disneyland in California will also introduce similar measures.

The decision comes just days after Universal Orlando ditched its mask requirement. The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals also said this week that they are dropping Covid requirements for the events, due to be held in April. Festival-goers won’t be required to be vaccinated.

The U.S. is increasingly seeking to live alongside the virus, moving on from the restrictions that hallmarked the early stages of the pandemic and which are still in place in other parts of the world. President Joe Biden has called an easing of mask requirements in some states “probably premature,” but acknowledged that at this stage of the pandemic it was a tough call.

