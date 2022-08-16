(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s Disneyland resort in California is restarting annual pass sales, with extra perks for customers willing to pay the hefty fees.

Existing pass holders will be given the option to renew on Thursday at prices that reach as high as $1,599 for the new Inspire pass. It includes free parking and a 20% discount on some merchandise at the parks, but comes with a few days around the December holidays when the pass can’t be used. It replaces a pass called the Dream Key which cost $1,399.

Three other pass options come with more blacked-out days, mostly busy times like holidays and summer vacation. The Enchant pass includes a 25% discount on parking and 10% on merchandise. Its price rose 8% to $699. Imagine, a pass specifically for Southern California residents, is increasing 13% to $449.

Disneyland, the company’s original theme park, halted its pass program during the pandemic. A newly designed program was introduced last year, but the passes were sold out by May of 2022. Demand hasn’t slowed and Disney has been trying to control attendance, in part by raising prices at peak times and requiring reservations.

Disney saw its parks division profit climb sixfold to $2.17 billion in the most recent quarter. Disneyland, which has a greater share of annual pass holders than its sister resort in Florida, helped drive the sales surge.

The Disneyland program comes with some additional perks, including a terrace where only pass holders can eat and drink. Pass holders can also buy tickets to special events, like a Halloween party, before regular guests. They also get access to exclusive photo opportunities and merchandise.

