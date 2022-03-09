(Bloomberg) -- Objections by some Democrats to cuts in state and local aid have stalled House votes on a $1.5 trillion annual spending bill that includes money for the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine.

Any changes to resolve the dispute could cause the fragile coalition of support for long-delayed bill to collapse. A vote on the spending bill, which includes $13.6 billion to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was scheduled for Wednesday.

About $7 billion in state and local funds is being clawed back from a previous aid bill to offset additional money for the government’s pandemic response, a key demand of Republicans.

Democrats can only lose five votes to clear a procedural rule vote on the bill that Republicans are certain to oppose. Meanwhile, GOP votes are crucial for passage of the defense portion of the larger package because some progressive Democrats oppose the $743.4 billion, $28.4 billion above the president’s request.

The text of the 2,741-page bill was released at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Representative Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat, said leadership is considering pulling the Covid-19 supplemental from the omnibus or redistributing the pain to all 50 states instead of the 30 now affected.

“This was a deal cut in the dead of night and dumped on us this morning. That is completely unacceptable,” Craig, using a line touted by Republicans on Wednesday, said after a meeting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Minnesota, she said, will lose $253 million that it already budgeted.

“It’s a big bill, and we’re finding out things that are in the bill right now that are challenging,” Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal, head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said, referring to the state and local aid funds being used to offset the emergency pandemic money.

“I am looking out for my state” Representative Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, said.

The objectors represent a wide swath of Democrats. Representatives of the states affected were working together to find a way forward. As many as 30 states may be affected, many of which already had plans for the state aid that was part of pandemic-related stimulus bill passed last year.

“We are going to vote,” House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, one of the chief negotiators on the legislation said. “We will sort it out to get where we need to go.”

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said it’s up to Democrats to move the bill forward.

“It looks like it could be a long day around here,” he said.

