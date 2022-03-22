(Bloomberg) -- A disputed vote count in Colombia’s recent congressional elections has triggered allegations of fraud and calls for a recount, risking undermining the work of key electoral institutions two months before the country chooses its president.

Parties including the ruling Democratic Center are asking for a recount of senate ballots after election officials last week said there were “human errors” in many cases when tallying the votes from the March 13 vote. As a result, the final result showed that Senator Gustavo Petro’s leftist party got thousands more votes than initially reported.

Petro, who is leading in polls ahead of the May presidential election, and whose bloc won the most votes for the upper house, said a recount would be fraud, and boycotted a presidential debate Monday in protest.

The dispute is rooted in the unusually large discrepancy between the results of the quick count announced within hours of polling stations closing, and the final result, which gave hundreds of thousands of extra votes to Petro’s leftist Historical Pact. The national registrar, Alexander Vega, on Monday asked the National Electoral Council to authorize a recount, though some lawmakers and constitutional experts question the legality of such a decision.

“It is not legal, and it is unnecessary and dangerous,” said Jose Gregorio Hernandez, a former president of the Constitutional Court, in reply to written questions. “A recount could lead to those who aren’t satisfied to ask for another recount and then another.”

Read More: Petro Would Beat All Rivals in Colombian Runoff Vote, Poll Finds

The final result would likely give Petro’s group about three extra seats from the 16 originally forecast on the night of the vote. Parties that risk losing seats, including the Conservative party and the Democratic Center, are backing a recount.

Petro says such a move would invite fraud, since the chain of custody safeguarding the ballots has been broken. In the meantime, he’s boycotting political debates until “vote transparency” is guaranteed, and requested international oversight.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.