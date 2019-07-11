(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Pocket Casts

Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Invest, is a successful stock picker in the era of passive. Her actively managed ETFs, which focus entirely on disruptive themes, have overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to find success both in returns and flows. Her bold calls, high conviction and transparent approach has attracted fans and investors -- along with some haters. On this episode of Trillions, Cathie and Rachel Evans of Bloomberg News join Joel and Eric to discuss her approach to picking stocks, identifying disruptive companies and the importance of thinking outside the box. We also explore the risks of being in such a high conviction, high active share ETF.

