(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 is making new inroads in Florida, a state with one of America’s largest 65-and-over populations, which fared surprisingly well in the first wave of the pandemic.

Florida reported 69,069 cumulative cases Thursday, up 2.5% from a day earlier. The seven-day total of 8,886 is the most since the pandemic began.

Florida began its phased reopening May 4, and most businesses -- from bars to retailers -- have now been allowed to return to operation. While Governor Ron DeSantis has often attributed rising Covid-19 numbers to increased testing, the data are starting to undermine that idea.

The daily rate of people testing positive for the first time has been on the rise from May lows. The positivity rate was among DeSantis’s favorite metrics as he made the case for reopening.

New hospitalizations have stopped declining.

To be sure, deaths have been somewhat stable, but they can be a trailing indicator of infections.

