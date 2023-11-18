(Bloomberg) -- Outspoken musician Toomaj Salehi, who was arrested in Iran’s anti-government protests last year, was released on bail Saturday, his lawyer told Iranian newspaper Shargh Daily.

Salehi, 32, was arrested in October 2022 and spent more than a year in custody. He was handed a six-year prison sentence on multiple charges, including spreading anti-state propaganda. Salehi was released on bail from a prison in the central city of Isfahan after Iran’s supreme court rejected the ruling and sent his case back to a lower court, Shargh cited his lawyer, Amir Raisian, as saying. He didn’t disclose the conditions of the bail.

A post by Salehi’s account on social media platform X confirmed his release. He spent 252 days in solitary confinement and suffered physical injuries, according to the X post.

Salehi’s rap music and social media posts are known for their scathing criticism of the Islamic Republic’s clerical leadership and alleged corruption. Salehi was among thousands arrested in a crackdown on protests that gripped Iran after the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September last year.

Amini was arrested by Iran’s “morality police” patrols for allegedly wearing improper clothes.

