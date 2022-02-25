(Bloomberg) -- CarVal Investors, a firm that makes distressed- and credit-related wagers, is exploring a sale of itself, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm has held talks in recent months with potential suitors, said the people, requesting anonymity discussing confidential information. CarVal, a global alternative-investment manager based in Minneapolis, manages about $11 billion, its website shows.

A CarVal spokeswoman declined to comment.

The firm, founded in 1987 by Cargill and previously known as Cargill Value Investors, became employee-owned in 2019. Roughly 70 of its 190 staffers across the U.S., Asia and Europe are investment professionals, its website shows.

Any transaction would come amid a broader spotlight on credit managers as prime targets for financial-services giants seeking to diversify. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. in October struck a $4.2 billion deal to buy Oak Hill Advisors, a firm focused on alternative credit investments, while Sun Life Financial Inc. last year completed its purchase of a 51% stake in credit specialist Crescent Capital Group LP.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.