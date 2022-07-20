(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese developer partially owned by state entities is seeking bondholder consent to amend its $1.6 billion of dollar notes, including extending maturities, the latest sign that a property market crisis is hurting even builders with government backing.

China South City Holdings Ltd., whose securities have dropped to distressed levels after trading near par as recently as just two months ago, said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing the proposed changes would also include paying principal in installments and aligning the interest rates of the notes. The firm, which focuses on commercial projects in sectors like logistics, has five outstanding dollar bonds with coupons ranging from 7.25% to 11.95%.

The company warned that if the so-called consent solicitation isn’t successful, it might not be able to repay principal or interest on its dollar bonds and that might lead to an event of default. As a result, China South City said it may consider another debt-restructuring route. The firm’s next dollar-bond maturity is a $348 million note due Aug. 12, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. China South City also has two onshore notes with principal of 1.39 billion yuan ($206 million) due in early August.

Prices of Chinese high-yield dollar notes, a market dominated by developers, have neared record lows this week as fears grow that a liquidity crunch among developers will hurt banks. Homebuyers have boycotted mortgage payments and some suppliers have stopped repaying loans. The selloff has spread to engulf even investment-grade peers including China Vanke Co.

The housing woes in China are hitting every corner of the industry, with distress signs mounting. The developments at China South City risk fueling even more deterioration in sentiment, as it was among the first in the nation’s troubled property sector to get a state bailout that was completed in May.

The developer suffered a record drop in the August dollar bond earlier this week, highlighting investor worries about imminent debt deadlines at property firms. Numerous builders this year have sought extensions on local and offshore bond payments.

