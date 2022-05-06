(Bloomberg) -- One of the few profitable sovereign-bond trades is a bet on an IMF bailout for a handful of countries whose debt is selling at distressed levels.

Debt issued by high-risk nations, led by Pakistan, Zambia and Tunisia, has rallied since the start of April, offering investors gains of as much as 6.6% last month alone, on predictions of support from the International Monetary Fund. Emerging-market debt as a whole lost 6% in April as a spike in U.S. Treasuries undermined the yield advantage of alternative debt and encouraged investors to seek safety.

Some of the most fragile economies in the emerging-market universe are benefiting from investor expectations that the fund will prove more flexible than usual with the austerity measures it traditionally demands in return for assistance. Across the world central banks are tightening monetary policy as inflationary pressures build, leading money managers to predict that the IMF will be a little more lenient this time.

Pakistan, which asked the IMF for an extension to its loan program last month, generated top returns in emerging markets with 6.6% in April, followed by Zambia and Tunisia. Returns on the southern African country’s dollar-debt were 47% and its currency climbed 27% in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, after it promised to wrap up a $1.4 billion bailout from the fund by mid-2022.

The IMF press office declined to comment, citing its policy of not commenting on market movements.

“There is sympathy given the various consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, particularly on food prices,” said Kaan Nazli, a money manager at Neuberger Berman, which has $28 billion invested in emerging-market debt. “Continued IMF engagement has been a theme for all these credits in spite of the significant social and economic challenges posed by the tighter financial conditions and the price pressures emanating from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on March 17 that the fund stands ready to support Ukraine’s neighbors and other countries affected by the spillovers of the war “through all its relevant instruments.”

Safety Nets

The IMF on April 12 announced a staff-level agreement to boost lending to Moldova by $267 million, although it still needs to be approved by the institution’s board. Georgieva also said on April 22 that the fund stands ready to support protection for vulnerable people in Egypt, which before the war bought more than 80% of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine. Prices for the grain have climbed to record highs.

Long criticized for its demand for painful austerity in return for assistance, the fund said in an analysis on Latin America on April 26 that in nations where social safety nets aren’t well developed, governments can implement temporary measures to smooth the pass-through of surging international prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, the Washington-based fund warned about the fiscal cost and potential for distortions.

“It seems that the IMF is taking a less stringent approach, allowing countries to adjust over a longer period than they had historically,” said Michael Arno, a money manager and research analyst at Brandywine Global Investment Management, which has $20 billion in emerging-market assets under management.

Arno sees some opportunities in high-yield sovereign hard currency, but added that “there a lot of headwinds, so we are being more cautious at the moment.”

Debt Sustainability

The IMF can determine which countries’ bond markets will rally or fall as it sets conditions for financial assistance, including debt restructuring and any debt-stock reduction. Georgieva said on April 14 that some nations will require debt restructuring, with 60% of low-income nations in or near debt distress.

To be sure, investors say that the IMF is still demanding reforms for debt sustainability and seeks to distinguish between credits with fundamental flaws, such as Sri Lanka, whose debt metrics deteriorated long before the war, from those temporarily hit by the war, such as Ukraine itself.

“I think the IMF are becoming more lenient with the policy conditions required to get financial support, and are offering more financial support, when a country is not in a debt crisis,” said Gregory Smith, emerging-markets strategist at ‎M&G Investments in London.

“But when countries are clearly heading into, or are in, a debt crisis, the IMF appears to be more frequently pushing for a debt restructuring, with deeper debt reductions,” he said.

