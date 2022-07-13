(Bloomberg) -- The $9 billion of subordinated euro bonds sold by Sweden’s property companies could suffer further price drops after hitting record lows last month, said Max Berger, a portfolio manager at DWS Investment GmbH in Frankfurt, which oversees $902 billion of assets including active fixed-income portfolios.

Still, the so-called hybrids -- notes that rank junior to senior debt and have very long or no maturities -- may now offer a good entry point for investors with a long-term horizon, according to Berger. He spoke to Bloomberg’s Love Liman in a series of interviews culminating on July 8. Comments have been edited and condensed.

What sparked the selloff?

There’s been generally negative sentiment toward real estate in Europe because the sector is exposed to rising rates and has grown significantly in recent years. Swedish companies have been operating with higher leverage compared to the broader industry and that’s not an advantage these days. Added to that, there’s an accumulation of governance situations among Swedish companies.

What are the specific concerns with hybrids?

There’s a concern if the companies will call the hybrids at the first call date as investors typically buy them with the assumption of high call probability. Investors are also wondering what other options these companies have in terms of replacing an upcoming call with another type of equity-like instrument.

A further factor is that some of the companies’ senior bonds are priced as low as 50 cents on the euro. With lower recovery assumptions for hybrids compared to seniors, the price discovery has been much more volatile in hybrids.

Have foreign investors factored in Swedish governance risks?

We think most investors have been quite aware of the special ownership structure in the Nordic region, including the cross-holdings and also with respect to certain individuals. So to some degree those risks have been reflected in valuations. But when the market is weak and sentiment is broken, it doesn’t help if investors knew in advance--the risks cause more volatility and especially when the economic environment changes.

What incentives do issuers have to repay hybrids at the first call?

If certain issuers don’t call, there could be a negative read-across for other instruments in that company’s capital structure. So they have an incentive to call as it could otherwise become costlier for them to borrow money. But if they do call a hybrid without replacing it with a new one or another equity-like instrument, they risk loosing equity credit for all their outstanding hybrids, at least with regards S&P methodology.

What can the property companies do to improve their lot?

It’s quite an unprecedented situation in that companies that have been built to grow over a five to 10-year horizon now need to change their strategy within three months. The property firms in Sweden both have to commit to change and then show action to stabilize the balance sheet.

Have we seen the worst and is this a buying opportunity?

There are still various negative scenarios on the cards. One is that rating agencies in this sector haven’t really moved yet in terms of outlook revisions and I would expect that to change. Also, more visibility is needed on how the transaction market and property valuations will eventually respond to rising rates.

We think that the scenarios of credit distress and default are still quite remote for a large part of the sector. For hybrids, one can do calculations about what’s the performance and yield impact if they’re not called, and we’re almost over-compensating for those scenarios in many cases. So there are selective opportunities here.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.