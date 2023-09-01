(Bloomberg) -- Three days after presenting a $30 billion plan to give up coal by 2030, Poland’s largest power producer PGE SA faces backlash from a powerful mining union demanding to sack the utility’s chief executive.

The developments highlight the difficulties confronting Poland, the European Union’s most coal-dependent country, as it seeks to transform its industry to adjust to the bloc’s climate goals. PGE shares suffered their biggest weekly drop since June.

The row at the state-controlled utility has political overtones, with the government keen to avoid protests by miners ahead of a tightly contested general election on Oct. 15. This could lead to the sacking of Wojciech Dabrowski, PGE’s chief executive officer and architect of a power-industry revamp, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported on Friday.

PGE and the State Assets Ministry, which oversees the company, both declined to comment.

The owner of the EU’s largest lignite-fired plant in Belchatow — whose CO2 emissions are roughly equal to those of Sweden — on Tuesday unveiled plans to spend 125 billion zloty ($30 billion) on renewable, nuclear and natural gas projects this decade. A larger retreat from the strategy risks alienating investors needed to pay for the transition.

“The new strategy is ambitious and would indeed attract foreign investors,” said Petr Bartek, an analyst at Erste Bank in Prague. “If the CEO is dismissed, it would be a risk for the plan to depart from coal by 2030 and certain risk for foreign investors.”

PGE’s supervisory board is due to meet on Monday, Wyborcza reported, while newspaper Rzeczpospolita said that current Deputy CEO Wanda Buk could take over as the new boss.

Shareholders balked at PGE’s strategy, which didn’t specify when the utility would start paying dividends. PGE stock closed 0.3% lower in Warsaw on Friday, extending this week’s decline to 4.2%.

Unions weren’t impressed either. The Sierpien ‘80 trade organization wrote to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki demanding that Dabrowski is fired, saying PGE’s strategy threatens mining jobs. The State Assets Ministry, seeking to avoid a potentially politically damaging protest in the industrial heartland of Silesia, reiterated that all state-controlled companies should stick with its strategy to exit coal in 2049.

PGE’s push to shed coal by 2030, nearly a generation before the government’s plan, is the result of looming restructuring in the power industry, namely the spin-off of dirty power plants to a new entity. This would allow PGE and other listed utilities to tap a wider pool of financial investors willing to help finance its renewable projects.

(Updates with supervisory board meeting, report on potential CEO candidate and closing share prices from the second paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.