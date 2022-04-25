Divergent Is Valued at Over $1 Billion in Hedosophia-Led Funding

(Bloomberg) -- Divergent Technologies Inc., a startup that makes a digital production system for designing and building cars, raised $160 million to scale operations and roll out its technology to factories in Europe and the U.S.

The deal brings the company’s valuation to over $1 billion, founder and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Czinger said in an interview.

The California-based company also plans to announce John L. Thornton, former co-president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and a director at Ford Motor Co., will be joining Divergent’s board. The startup said the funding was led by investors including Thornton, the former U.S. presidential candidate Tom Steyer and Hedosophia, a London-based investment firm founded by Chief Executive Officer Ian Osborne.

Divergent’s technology aims to speed up auto-manufacturing design and production process, using a mix of 3D printing and automated assembly. Earlier in the pandemic, Divergent cut about a third of its then 160 employees, according to a report in TechCrunch.

The startup now employees more than 180 engineers, Divergent said in an emailed statement. The company had previously raised about $200 million from investors including Horizons Ventures and Altran Technologies.

