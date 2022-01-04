(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Global central bank policy is set to diverge this year, as some banks take on the menace of inflation and others stay focused on boosting economic growth. Here’s a map of how interest rates could play out by the end of 2022

U.K. companies are gearing up to hire more workers to satisfy growing demands from consumers to buy products and services instantly online

Poland will probably stage the world’s first interest-rate hike this year, with the country’s inflation poised to hit its highest point this century

Europe is grappling with an energy crunch that’s caused benchmark gas prices to more than quadruple, squeezing businesses and households and leaving the European Union at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mercy

China is facing pressure to ease as a wall of maturing debt and a surge in seasonal demand for cash underscores the need for liquidity

China’s factory activity expanded in December as production and sales picked up, though employment remained weak, a private gauge showed

The White House is likely to nominate economist Philip Jefferson for the Fed board of governors, an appointment that would make him just the fourth Black man to hold the position in the central bank’s history

Among the U.K.’s more than 200 licensed electronic money firms are ones with executives or shareholders tied to alleged financial wrongdoing

In India, digital loan sharks are facing a crackdown amid complaints of sky-high interest rates and heavy-handed collection tactics

