(Bloomberg) -- A lack of diversity in UK science has barely changed in almost 10 years, according to a report that comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledges to make pupils continue to study math until age 18.

The conclusions of a review on women and science from 2014 still apply today, a “sadly notable” reality, the government’s science and technology committee said Friday. No female scientists are explicitly mentioned in the current national curriculum, which decides what children are taught at school, the committee’s review found.

A lack of people from ethnic minorities and women working in science, technology, engineering and math jobs, also known as STEM, is a global problem that many governments are trying to address. The trend begins early, as girls are far less likely to choose those subjects for their A-Levels — the final UK school exams — and at university.

The committee found there was no consensus on why the disparity existed between girls and boys, with some highlighting the lack of female role models both in textbooks and in the classroom. For Black people, more than 15,000 extra teachers would be needed for their diversity to match that of pupils.

The panel of cross-party lawmakers called on the government to draw up a plan showing how it will better monitor, evaluate and report on its progress in delivering STEM capability across public services, including the National Health Service and schools.

The government should make improving such diversity a “central part of its day-to-day activities and future agenda,” the panel said. “It’s not just good for business, it is fundamentally about being fair, and doing the right thing.”

Sunak said this year he wanted all youngsters in England to study math in some form until the age of 18. Under the current education system, they can drop the subject at 16. The panel suggested an alternative to Sunak’s proposal could be for kids after 16 to take either a math or a core science course.

Other notable findings from the review, which was started in November 2021, included the fact there are no black, male postdoctoral physics researchers in the UK and only 11% of math professors are women.

