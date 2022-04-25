(Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court let a selective Northern Virginia public school keep using an admissions policy adopted to add more racial and socioeconomic diversity to its student body.

The justices on Monday refused to block Thomas Jefferson High School’s year-old policy, challenged by a community group as discriminating against Asian-American applicants. The Alexandria, Virginia, school offers an advanced curriculum focused on science, math and technology.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented. Neither they nor the court as a whole gave any explanation.

