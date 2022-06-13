(Bloomberg) -- Georgia officials who won their Republican primaries last month are now gearing up for November, knowing a wide swath of state party officials wish they had lost.

Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr all beat challengers backed by former President Donald Trump despite overwhelming opposition from the party’s staunchest activists, according to an internal straw poll conducted by a state GOP vice president.

Now officeholders are heading into a general election at odds with both the state GOP and its chairman, David Shafer, who had thrown himself behind Trump’s false stolen election claims that powered their challengers’ campaigns. The disconnect between the party and its voters could spell trouble in November, said Scot Turner, a former GOP lawmaker who edits Peach Pundit, a popular Republican blog that first published the straw poll results.

“What I’m afraid of is that they are going to circle the wagons and say it’s us against the world, even if they are out of touch with the majority of Republican voters,” Turner said.

Shafer did not return calls and emails for comment. Although he did not explicitly endorse anyone in the primary, he was widely seen by Republicans as backing Trump’s picks. They blame him for participating in a Trump rally where the former president called for a primary challenge for Kemp and said Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams would make a better governor.

A party vice president disseminated the internal poll, which surveyed 3,400 delegates and alternates to the party’s 2021 Georgia Republican Convention. “He unwittingly gave us the data on how far out of touch they are,” said Turner. “The question now: Is that a problem –- and I think it is -– and if so, what do we do about it?”

Far Off

When it came to incumbents targeted by Trump, the party activists missed the actual results by a mile. Kemp, who won in May with 74% of the vote, got just 31% support from the party faithful. Raffensperger won the primary with 52%, but got 4.4% in the poll; and Carr won with 73.5% of the vote but was chosen by just 29% of the polled activists.

The party insiders even misfired on the lower-profile race for state insurance commissioner, where Trump also endorsed a challenger. The polled gave incumbent John King just 38.1% of their support. King won the primary with 70.6%.

The incumbents likely owed a least some of their winning margins to Democrats. Georgia has an open primary system, in which Democratic and Republican voters can cast ballots in the other party’s primary. Roughly 67,000 Republican 2022 primary voters cast Democratic primary ballots in 2020, according to state data.

Still, the rebuke to Trump and the state GOP was clear.

Trump’s hold on the Georgia Republican Party machinery may be unusual nationally, but it’s not unique. Wyoming’s state party censured US Representative and Trump critic Liz Cheney and is backing a Trump-endorsed primary opponent, for instance. And in South Carolina, which is holding its primary June 14, an internal GOP straw poll found 76% of party insiders backing a Trump-backed challenger to incumbent U.S. Representative Nancy Mace, in Mace’s home county, according to the right-wing website Breitbart News.

Huge Divide

In Georgia, Shafer rode a wave of angry Trump support to re-election as party chairman in 2021. Inflamed by election conspiracy theories, Trump backers swarmed local GOP meetings, pushing censure resolutions against state leaders who hadn’t supported Trump’s false claims and winning local leadership positions and convention delegate seats.

Many were newcomers. Brian Pritchard, who runs a webcast in North Georgia frequented by GOP activists and officeholders, remembers a show of hands of first-time delegates at the 2021 state convention on the Georgia coast. “It was almost 70% of the room,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, who criticized Trump’s fraud claims and did not run again, said the primary showed Republican voters had moved away from the party’s worst elements.

“There is a huge divide between the handful of Republicans who showed up at the convention and the wide swath of Georgians that are really paying attention to the issues that matter,” Duncan said. “The Georgians who showed up to vote for Brian Kemp and the others were not staying up all night worrying about conspiracy theories. They were worrying about how to survive Joe Biden’s economy.”

Some say the stakes in November will unite the party. “Stacey Abrams is going to be the great unifier for all Republican voters,” said Tate Mitchell, a spokesman for the Kemp campaign.

The party activists who threw their support to Trump’s slate in May, meanwhile, say the primary changed nothing. Debbie Dooley, a Shafer supporter, is encouraging voters to cast ballots in November and leave the governor’s and secretary of state’s slots blank.

“Everybody thinks we’re sitting back licking our wounds,” Dooley said. “We’re not. We’re like ducks on a pond. On the surface it looks calm, but underneath we’re planning, we’re strategizing and we’re mad.”

