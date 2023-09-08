(Bloomberg) -- Djibouti has inaugurated its first-ever wind farm as the country looks to wean itself off imported fossil fuels and achieve a fully renewable energy powered grid by 2035.

The $122 million Red Sea Power wind farm will provide 60 megawatts of clean energy, boosting the East African country’s capacity by 50%, and providing power to 38% of the country’s 1.1 million people that are currently without access, according to an emailed statement. It will also remove 252,500 tons of carbon dioxide tons annually.

“Our aim is to be the first country in Africa to be 100% reliant on green energy by 2035,” Aboubaker Omar Hadi, chairman of Great Horn Investment Holding (GHIH), said in the statement.

Djibouti has long been reliant on imported fossil fuels for power generation, with as much as 80% of electricity sourced from neighboring Ethiopia. Less than half of the 123 megawatts of domestic installed capacity is operational due to outdated diesel-fired power plants.

The project is the country’s first independent power producer and is backed by a consortium of investors including Africa Finance Corp. as lead developer, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, Netherlands-based Climate Fund Managers and GHIH, an investment firm owned by Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority and the Djibouti Sovereign Fund. An additional 45 megawatts of renewable energy is planned by the consortium of investors.

The electricity generated by the wind farm will to be sold under a long-term power purchase agreement to state-owned utility, Electricité de Djibouti, backed by a government guarantee. The state’s obligations are backed by political risk cover provided by the World Bank’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency.

