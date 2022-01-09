(Bloomberg) -- A bid by the Australian government to postpone a court hearing for Novak Dkojovic was rejected, but officials stuck to their position that the tennis great violated immigration law and should be deported before the Australian Open.

The vaccine-skeptical world No. 1 has been confined to a hotel used to detain refugees and asylum seekers, after being rejected by border authorities when he arrived on Jan. 5 to compete in the 2022’s first Grand Slam tournament.

Djokovic’s lawyers argued on Saturday that he was granted a valid medical exemption from Australia’s strict vaccination rules following a positive Covid-19 test on Dec. 16.

Government officials have said that tournament organizers were told a recent Covid infection wouldn’t allow someone to avoid Australia’s vaccination requirement and receive an entry visa.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said on Channel Nine Sunday that it was “clear” that requirements stipulate that “you need to be double dose vaccinated, if you’re not an Australian citizen, to come into Australia.”

Birmingham said that was “a very clear entry requirement” and “is very clearly communicated” to tournament organizers who issued the medical exemption to Djokovic.

The government’s bid to postpone the hearing until Wednesday -- a day after Tennis Australia’s stated deadline to finalize the Australian Open draw -- was rejected by the federal circuit court. A virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit & Family Court of Australia will go ahead at 10 a.m. Melbourne time on Monday to decide whether the Serbian will be allowed to stay.

21st Title

Djokovic is seeking a men’s record 21st Grand Slam victory at the tournament, which he has won nine times. That would push him out of a tie with long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The tournament will start on Jan. 17.

In a 35-page filing released on Saturday, lawyers said the world No. 1 had received a document on Jan. 1 from Australia’s Department of Home Affairs affirming the exemption would allow him to enter the country.

“Mr. Djokovic understood that he was entitled to enter Australia and Victoria and to compete in the Australian Tennis Open,” the lawyers wrote.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail on Saturday published public images of the tennis star at an event with children in Belgrade on Dec. 17. A day earlier, he attended an event in Belgrade at which he was given a personalized Serbian postage stamp, although his posts about the ceremony came the following day. Djokovic also attended an event for his foundation on Dec. 16.

Veteran Czech player Renata Voracova departed Australia late Saturday, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported. The doubles specialist had competed in a warm-up tournament for the Australian Open last week.

Her visa was canceled by Australian Border Force after she entered the country with the same type of vaccine exemption claimed by Djokovic, the ABC said. A tennis official who wasn’t identified also departed, the ABC said.

Vaccine Skeptic

Djokovic, 34, said in 2020 that he was personally opposed to vaccines, but later clarified that he was no expert and would make the decision that was right for him.

“I wouldn’t want to be forced to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in 2020, months before the first coronavirus vaccines were available.

He’s known to have tested positive for Covid-19 in 2020, shortly after staging a tennis competition in Belgrade while most of pro sports was still locked down. At least three other players and his wife contracted coronavirus after the event.

Australia Says Djokovic Not Held ‘Captive’ in Refugee Hotel

Djokovic is being held at Melbourne’s Park Hotel, notorious for its poor conditions including reports of maggots in the food served. A special request for Djokovic to have access to a personal chef and a tennis court were denied, The Australian newspaper reported.

The incident has triggered tensions between Serbia, where Djokovic is a national hero, and Australia, which is battling record daily virus cases.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told the country’s media that the government had managed to get Djokovic a laptop, SIM card and exercise equipment, as well as a delivery of gluten-free food to cater to his restricted diet.

