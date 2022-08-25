(Bloomberg) -- Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s participation in the US Open championships was scuttled by one of just a few remaining Covid-era rules in the country: a vaccination requirement for international travelers.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upheld its vaccine policy despite criticism from tennis fans and others who argue that the rules are inconsistent. There’s no vaccine mandate for US players or fans who want to attend the tournament, which starts next week in New York.

The unvaccinated Djokovic confirmed Thursday that he won’t compete in the year’s fourth and final Grand Slam event, saying on Twitter that he’ll “keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.”

After Djokovic was booted from Australia ahead of the Australian Open in January, his anti-vaccine stance became a flash-point for the international debate about pandemic-era protocols. The 35-year-old Serbian was permitted to play at Wimbledon in July, where he won his 21st Grand Slam trophy. He was also allowed to play at the French Open, where he lost to eventual tournament champion Rafael Nadal in a four-set quarterfinal.

The CDC earlier this month updated its Covid guidance, scrapping precautions such as isolation after exposure to the virus and test-to-stay at schools.

Djokovic’s situation serves as a reminder of how drastically attitudes about the pandemic have changed over the last year — and how confusing Covid messaging has become in a world that desperately wants to move on from the pandemic.

In the US, risk mitigation has been left largely up to individuals even as the virus continues to kill hundreds of Americans per day. In a Bloomberg Intelligence-Attest survey conducted at the end July, 61% of US respondents said they would self-isolate for the government-mandated period if they caught Covid-19, with 20% saying they would do only if they were very sick.

Though vaccination has been one of the most critical components in the global fight against Covid, the emergence of new variants and waning immunity have created a patchwork landscape of protection throughout the US. Less than half of the US has gotten a first booster dose — and just 67% of Americans received their first two shots. But even though the current Covid shots protect against severe disease, new variants have rendered them less effective at fending off infections. The new omicron boosters coming this fall may not help much either, scientists have said.

That’s made vaccination requirements less likely to keep Covid out of an event, community or country, even if vaccines themselves continue to keep people out of the hospital or ICU. Some experts say a better way to ensure events are Covid-free is to have testing requirements in place for attendees, or require masks in crowded places. At the US Open, non-players will have to wear masks in the player areas, one of the few pandemic precautions in place at the tournament that’s expected to bring hundreds of thousands of fans to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

A petition on change.org urging the CDC and the US Tennis Association to let Djokovic play garnered over 49,000 signatures.

However, epidemiologist Katrine Wallace said she worries that eliminating the vaccine requirement for foreigners would send the wrong message to US citizens about the importance of getting shots.

“The CDC has been undermining their own efforts by cross-messaging many times during this pandemic, and I feel this would be another example of confusing communications,” said Wallace, who works at the University of Illinois-Chicago School of Public Health.

