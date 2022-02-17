(Bloomberg) -- Novak Djokovic said he’s fired up for his return to the court in Dubai after his deportation from Australia for rejecting Covid-19 vaccinations.

“There’s an additional motivation, for sure, that I play better than ever,” Djokovic, the world’s No. 1-ranked men’s player, told Serbian state broadcaster RTS. He said “it’s certain” that the standoff with Australia will “influence my return in Dubai.”

Djokovic, 34, missed the Australian Open in January because of the controversy. The Dubai Duty Free Championships men’s tournament starts Saturday.

Djokovic reiterated that his participation in other tournaments, including the French Open, depends on health restrictions set by hosts as he maintains his refusal to get a Covid shot.

“I’m keeping an open mind,” Djokovic said. “For now, I have decided not to do that and I have to bear all the consequences,” he said.

Australian authorities revoked Djokovic’s visa twice after he was initially allowed to arrive in Melbourne to compete, despite his vaccination status. Djokovic has said his original plan was to miss the Australia Open, but he changed his mind after learning about a possible exemption from Australia’s Covid rules.

“All that happened was completely unexpected,” he said. “And of course it’s difficult to forget but I do want to return to Australia in the future.”

