(Bloomberg) -- DLA Piper, the law firm embroiled in a fight over a sexual-assault claim against a former partner, officially stepped into the dispute, saying the lawyer who filed the complaint orchestrated a “flirtation” to advance her career.

Less than three weeks after DLA said it decided to “part ways” with partner Louis Lehot after his colleague Vanina Guerrero accused the star Silicon Valley lawyer of sexually assaulting her, the firm on Tuesday filed its response to her claims after conducting what it called an “impartial investigation” of the matter.

“Ms. Guerrero was a willing participant in a lengthy emotional flirtation with Mr. Lehot that she orchestrated to advance her career,” DLA Piper said in a letter to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, citing Guerrero’s emails.

The filing, obtained by Bloomberg News, recites what DLA describes as a “confessional email” Guerrero wrote to herself in a “stream-of-consciousness” style on Nov. 10, 2018.

Louis:This man will help meControl him: friendship w/o anythingIt allows his energy to riseYes he is in love..Cannelize the energy – get me to where I need professionallyAbundance – LibertadDon’t open up to him.Leverage it for me….(((Make me universal))))

"According to Ms. Guerrero’s charge, at the time she crafted this email, Mr. Lehot already had sexually assaulted her three times," according to the law firm’s filing.

Guererro’s lawyer, Jeanne M. Christensen, didn’t immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

Guerrero disclosed her complaint with the EEOC this month while also publicizing a letter to her bosses seeking permission to go to court instead of having to press her case in the secretive arbitration system. Lehot has denied claims that he assaulted or harassed Guerrero.

Guerrero accused Lehot of sexually assaulting her in Shanghai, Brazil, Chicago and Palo Alto. Lehot shared dozens of emails to counter Guerrero’s claims by showing that the two had a long and warm connection. None of the correspondence Lehot released directly addresses the alleged assaults.

DLA Piper previously said only that it hadn’t substantiated Guerrero’s claims, and that she wasn’t cooperating with its inquiry. In its filing with the EEOC, the law firm wades decisively deeper into the conflict, relying heavily on Guerrero’s cryptic email. The firm said about two weeks ago that it was putting Guerrero on paid leave while it investigates “serious issues” with her conduct that it called unrelated to her accusations against Lehot.

