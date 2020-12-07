(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s biggest bank has been warned that it may be fined 400 million kroner ($45 million) for failing to comply with anti-money laundering rules.

Norway’s Financial Supervisory Authority criticized DNB ASA’s inadequate compliance with the Norwegian Anti-Money Laundering Act and has warned the bank that an administrative fine may follow, DNB said in a statement. The FSA has yet to finalize the report.

“The possible fine that DNB has been notified of is not related to any suspicions of money laundering or complicity in money laundering,” DNB said. The inspection only applies to the bank’s operations in Norway.

The warning comes a year after the head of the regulator slammed the country’s banks for failing to comply with rules designed to protect the industry from money laundering. DNB was investigated by police amid reports it was used by an Icelandic fishing company to launder funds via operations in Namibia.

The stock fell as much as 1.5%, paring the decline to 0.7% as of 9:07 a.m. in Oslo.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.