(Bloomberg) -- Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said he appreciates former Starbucks Corp. Chairman Howard Schultz’s decision not to run for president in 2020 as an independent, and is confident that Tulsi Gabbard won’t mount a third-party challenge either.

Gabbard, a Hawaii representative, has been critical of some of her rivals for the Democratic nomination but said in August she’s ruled out an independent run. Schultz, who’d been considering a 2020 run, told supporters in a letter posted on his website Friday that such a bid “is not how I can best serve our country at this time.”

Some Democrats worry about a repeat of 2000, when Ralph Nader’s third-party bid siphoned off voters, arguably contributing to Al Gore’s defeat by George W. Bush. In 2016, some Democrats blamed Green Party candidate Jill Stein for swinging enough votes away from the party’s nominee, Hillary Clinton, in key states to allow Donald Trump to win.

Perez said he doesn’t think Gabbard, who’s languishing in the polls and failed to qualify for Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate in Houston, will run as a third-party candidate “because she has said so” -- and that all Democrats know the importance of defeating Trump in 2020.

“We understand that it’s our democracy as we know it that’s on the ballot,” Perez said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “All of our candidates understand the gravity of the moment, and they understand that whoever wins, they’re going to be supporting the Democrat.”

COMING UP

Ten candidates will face off in the third Democratic debate on Sept. 12 in Houston. It’ll be the first time Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren share a debate stage. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Sanders and Andrew Yang will also participate.

