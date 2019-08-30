(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic National Committee will recommend rejecting the Iowa Democratic Party’s plan to institute virtual caucuses over cybersecurity concerns, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The DNC’s action, expected to be formalized in a statement Friday, will come as a major disappointment to the Iowa Democratic Party, which spent months devising a plan to comply with the DNC’s order that caucuses must be more accessible.

As part of the proposal, Iowans would have been able to cast their vote by telephone. Caucuses are traditionally conducted in neighborhood meetings on caucus night in February.

But during the DNC’s summer meeting in San Francisco last week, the Rules and By-Laws committee raised concerns that the virtual caucus would not be secure. The DNC said at the meeting that experts convened by the committee were able to hack into a teleconference system. State party officials objected, saying the experts only found vulnerabilities and the systems used by the state parties were still being built and tested.

The DNC is particularly sensitive to concerns about hacking after its internal emails were published during the 2016 campaign, revealing that it favored eventual nominee Hillary Clinton over primary challenger Bernie Sanders, now a leading contender in the 2020 race.

Nevada had also proposed using tele-caucusing system to comply with the DNC’s accessibility rule, but the status of their proposal has not yet been decided.

The Iowa Democratic Party, the Nevada Democratic Party and the DNC did not immediately respond to requests for comment early Friday.

