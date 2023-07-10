(Bloomberg) -- DNO ASA shares jumped in Oslo after it announced the biggest natural gas discovery off Norway in 10 years.

The find comes after Norway boosted gas production in an attempt to fill the gap created by Russia’s halt of most exports to Europe following the invasion of Ukraine. The development of new discoveries is necessary to sustain those extra supplies over the longer term.

“Norway is the gift that keeps on giving,” DNO’s Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said in the statement. “Carmen proves there are important discoveries still to be made.”

Shares of the company rose as much as 14%, the most since April 3, making it the biggest gainer on Oslo’s benchmark index.

Preliminary evaluation of data from the Carmen exploration area in the North Sea, operated by Wellesley Petroleum AS, plus follow-up drilling indicate gross recoverable resources of as much as 230 million barrels of oil equivalent, Oslo-based DNO said in a statement on Monday. At 175 million barrels of oil equivalent, the midpoint of the estimated range, the gas and condensate discovery would be the largest on the Norwegian continental shelf since 2013, the company said.

The drilling results, which tripled the mid-point of DNO’s pre-drill expected range, come in an area that is located close to existing infrastructure, making it easier to develop the discovery profitably. Oil companies in Norway are focusing their exploration campaigns in areas that can be readily connected to existing installations to cut both costs and the time to the start of production.

Carmen sits in North Sea license PL1148, which is 50% owned by Wellesley, while DNO holds a 30% stake and Equinor ASA and Aker BP ASA both have 10%.

