(Bloomberg Markets) -- The economic cycle is an important driver of financial asset returns, yet in many ways the stately march of expansion and recession moves too slowly for traders and portfolio managers. After all, the swirl of perceptions about economic growth can exert a significant influence on market prices even when the economy itself is little changed. A popular way to derive a signal from the noise of high-frequency economic releases is via economic surpriseindexes, such as those published by Bloomberg and Citigroup Inc. But can economic surprises actually explain—let alone forecast—­financial asset returns? I decided to take a look.

The rationale behind economic surprise indexes is a compelling one. When an economy is accelerating, the thinking goes, economic data will typically exceed expectations—which ought to lead to higher stock prices and market interest rates, and potentially also a stronger currency. A slowing economy will produce negative surprises, with the opposite impact on markets.

That’s the idea, but does it work? Using Bloomberg’s surprise indexes for the U.S., euro zone, and the U.K., I took a look at how well each correlated with changes in the region’s interest rate, equity, and currency markets.

First, I compared the level of the relevant surprise index with asset returns. This seemed reasonable because both the indexes and asset returns tend to revert to a mean of about zero. Is there any correlation between the two? To find out, I used weekly data starting in 2003 and computed asset returns over rolling 13-week periods (that is, approximately three-month chunks of time). For example, for the euro-zone stocks, I calculated the return of the Stoxx Europe 600 Index and compared that to the level of the Bloomberg ECO Euro Area Surprise Index. The results are set out in the table below.

Although we generally think of rates and foreign-exchange markets as being more “macro” than equities, the correlation was highest with stocks. Indeed, there appears to be little to no relationship between currency markets and economic surprise. This is probably because exchange rates reflect relative rather than absolute fundamentals. But even if we plot the correlation between bilateral exchange rates and relative economic surprise, we find coefficients of only 0.2 or so.

Interestingly, both euro-zone and U.K. swap and equity markets are more highly correlated to the U.S. economic surprise index than to their local benchmarks—albeit by a small margin. This is a testament to U.S. stock and bond markets serving as global bellwethers, providing a significant amount of beta to markets elsewhere. The unsurprising implication is that the best signals will likely be derived by accounting for economic developments both at home and in the U.S.

Is there more information to be gleaned from the rate of change in economic surprise? In other words, does the shape of the line tell us more than the level of the line? I compared the 13-week change in the three economic surprise indexes with the 13-week change in the asset markets to find out. The short answer: Not really.

As you can see, the correlations are generally lower than between the levels of the economic surprise indexes and asset returns. One exception is in rates, where euro-zone and U.K. swap markets have exhibited higher correlation with the change in the U.S. surprise index (roughly 0.34 for each).

This analysis has focused on using economic surprise indexes as an explanatory variable for past price action. But does the level or change in economic surprise tell us anything about future price action? Using a similar methodology, I compared both the level and 13-week changes in the various surprise indexes with the forward-looking five-week change in various markets.

Generally speaking, the results weren’t as good as the contemporaneous correlations described above. When regressing the level of surprise indexes with future price action, the relationships in Europe and the U.K. were stronger than those in the U.S. (though they weren’t strong in an absolute sense). Combined with the findings above, this might suggest that non-U.S. markets are relatively inefficient, reacting to American economic developments in real time while reflecting domestic fundamentals only with a lag. Note that these windows weren’t optimized, so it’s entirely possible that stronger relationships can be identified with more rigorous data mining. Meanwhile, 13-week changes in the various indexes offer little insight into future market returns.

So what have we learned? Economic surprises do appear to explain some of the observable movement in asset markets, though the strength of the relationships range from modest to random. Curiously, the correlations are strongest with equities, which are ostensibly driven primarily by company-specific idiosyncratic factors. On the other hand, there is relatively little evidence of a statistically significant relationship between economic surprises and currencies. Strangely enough, that’s probably the market where surprise analysis is most heavily used!

The levels of an economic surprise index appear to be moderately more useful than changes in surprise, though neither is particularly successful in forecasting future asset price moves. Perhaps the most interesting finding is that developments in the U.S. can be more important for European markets than the near-term tenor of domestic economic activity.

Then again, if you’re a bund trader who pays attention to the U.S. payroll report, you probably already knew that.

Crise is a macro strategist who writes the Macro Man column for Bloomberg and blogs for Markets Live.

