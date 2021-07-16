(Bloomberg) --

What is the point of creating synthetic stocks and ETFs to trade on the blockchain with cryptocurrencies?Do Kwon, co-founder and CEO of Terraform Labs, joined the “What Goes Up” podcast to explain how mirrored assets like these work, what type of demand they can fill, and potential regulatory pitfalls. Also joining this episode is Kwon’s collaborator Zaki Manian, co-founder of Iqlusion and the Sommelier Protocol. The pair also discuss the effects of crypto scams on the world of decentralized finance, and why a novelty token like Dogecoin became such a big hit.

