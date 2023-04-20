(Bloomberg) -- Montenegro prosecutors filed an indictment for Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon and his chief financial officer, Han Chang-joon, accusing the men of forging personal documents.

The authorities are also seeking to extend their detention, Dusko Milanovic, an official at the prosecutor’s office in the capital Podgorica, said by email, identifying the pair by their initials and nationality. The Vijesti newspaper reported the indictment earlier, using their full names.

A Montenegrin court will have to decide on the prosecutor’s proposal. Kwon’s lawyer didn’t immediately answer calls from Bloomberg News.

Montenegrin officials said last month that the two men entered the country illegally and were trying to fly to Dubai using falsified travel documents when they were arrested.

Both the US and South Korea are seeking Kwon’s extradition from Montenegro. He was charged by US prosecutors with orchestrating a years-long cryptocurrency fraud that wiped out at least $40 billion in market value, and faces similar charges in South Korea.

