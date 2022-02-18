As the Beijing Winter Olympics come to a close and Canadian athletes bring home medals or Lululemon swag, corporate sponsors will be reaping the benefits from the marketing dollars spent at the Games, according to marketing experts – and that includes Royal Bank of Canada, the longest-standing corporate sponsor of Canada’s Olympic team.

“Remember, sponsorship is a perceptual thing,” said Norm O'Reilly, dean of the Graduate School of Business at the University of Maine. “[RBC] has built this perception by association that they are Canada's Olympic bank.”

O’Reilly, whose thesis was on sponsorship evaluation, estimated 40 per cent of consumers in G20 countries are influenced by a brand that sponsors an Olympic team.

“There are agencies that will measure brand preference and sponsorship awareness and you can be darn sure that if a brand has renewed [their sponsorship], they’re getting back more than they invest,” he said.

According to the annual Canadian Sponsorship Landscape Study, total industry spend on sponsorships pre-pandemic topped $3 billion. O’Reilly, who is the lead author of the study, notes a key metric is activation, whereby a company promotes its sponsorship via social media posts and commercials starring athletes. “If that’s done effectively, and that’s where agencies come in, it really, really works,” he said.

Organizations have much to gain from sponsor money, with nearly a third of the International Olympic Committee’s revenues sourced from sponsorships, according to O’Reilly, who’s also a former member of the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

“For the 2030 to 2036 games, they've already sold the sponsorships even though no one knows where they're going to be,” said O’Reilly. “The Olympics are so powerful because it's one of the few things left in the world that reaches billions of people in a really intimate way.”

The value of sponsorships is also seen locally with Toronto-based Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), which owns and operates major Toronto sporting venues such as Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, and Coca-Cola Coliseum. As the parent company of Toronto’s professional sports teams (including the Maple Leafs, Raptors, and Argonauts), MLSE partners with companies like Canadian Tire, whose Jumpstart charity promotes inclusivity and access to sports for kids.

“It’s not about funding this or that,” said Jordan Vader, MLSE’s senior vice president of global partnerships. “It starts and ends with shared values.”

According to Vader, alignment is the first step in sponsorship marketing. “It's an extension of our brand and about connectivity [with] the community to engage [and] drive value to our fans,” he said.

But corporate sponsors at this year’s Beijing Olympics have faced added scrutiny amid allegations of China’s human rights violations against the Uyghur minority.

According to O’Reilly however, this can spell opportunity.

“Some brands are leveraging their sponsorships to say things about COVID, social justice, or human rights,” he said. “And people are actually listening.”

As for RBC, one of Canada’s largest banks, there are a lot of options to deploy capital.

“It's more about what [RBC] wants to do and what works,” said O’Reilly. “You can make a pretty strong assumption that if they're investing in [sponsorships], it works.”