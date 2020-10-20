44m ago
Do-or-Die Stimulus, Race Bias Cost, U.S. House Prices: Eco Day
- After months of on-again, off-again talks on an increasingly needed fiscal-stimulus package, Tuesday is shaping up as a do-or-die moment for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to get a virus relief deal done in time for Election Day
- Slowing U.S. employment gains and an increased proportion of permanent layoffs could undermine the economic recovery with disproportionate harm to minorities, said Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic
- Dana Peterson, who was a Citigroup global economist, found $16 trillion when she tallied the cost of race bias. She recalled her own experiences of bigotry while researching how gaps between Black and White Americans eat into economic output
- With New Yorkers rushing to the suburbs, Fairfield County, Connecticut -- the home of Greenwich -- suddenly has the fastest-rising real estate prices in the U.S.
- Advances in automation technology threaten a significant share of jobs in industries accounting for nearly a quarter of the global workforce, according to Bloomberg Economics’ estimates
