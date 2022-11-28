Do You Like Your Boss? The Big Take Podcast

A good boss can make the difference between a job you love and one you can’t stand. Workers are more willing to suffer bad bosses when the job market is tight. But when they have choices–like now in the US–they’re quicker to demand better working conditions, or up and quit.

One place taking notice of employee discontent: America’s business schools. Senior reporter Matthew Boyle joins this episode to talk about why top MBA programs are now teaching classes on how to be a better boss. Wes also talks to two recent MBA grads about how their experience changed the way they think about running a business–and treating employees.

