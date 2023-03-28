Do You Own a Tesla? We Want to Hear From You

(Bloomberg) -- Calling all Tesla owners! We are conducting a survey of Tesla owners about their experience. If you own a Tesla, we want to hear your story.

This project started in 2019, when Bloomberg News conducted a comprehensive survey of more than 7,000 of the first adopters of Tesla’s Model 3. It was the largest survey of Tesla owners ever conducted, and resulted in some very interesting insights about Elon Musk’s first EV for the masses.

Now, five years after the launch of the Model 3, we’ve decided to take the project further. First, we’re checking in with the original respondents how their experience has held up. Second, we’re opening the survey up to more Tesla owners with a new introductory survey.

You can see the results of our previous efforts here.

How to take the survey

If you participated in our 2019 project, take our new follow-up survey here.

If you are new to the Tesla Owners Survey, take the new introductory version here.

What you’ll be asked to provide

If you are new to the project, we’ll require your car’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). It’s typically available on the Tesla app or the lower left corner of your car’s windshield. We use VINs to help ensure survey accuracy and to track the ownership experience over time. We won’t share VIN information publicly.

The survey will take roughly 7 to 10 minutes of your time. An optional section of the survey asks detailed questions about your battery, including your latest odometer reading and the range displayed on a full charge. If that information isn’t immediately available, you can skip that section of the survey.

Who should take the survey

It doesn’t matter whether you just bought your first Tesla or have been driving one for a decade, whether you support the brand more than ever or your feelings have soured. No other company has had a greater impact on global EV adoption, and your contribution will help others evaluate the brand and understand what it’s like to own an electric vehicle.

You can help us reach more Tesla owners by sharing the survey link with friends, family and online Tesla forums. We are grateful for your participation.

